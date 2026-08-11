Meghalaya ANTF seizes heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in two Umiam operations, two arrested

The State Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Meghalaya, seized 32.64 grams of heroin worth an estimated Rs 5 lakh and arrested two persons during two intelligence-based operations in the Umiam area on August 10, police said.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the ANTF set up nakas at strategic locations in Umiam to intercept suspected drug traffickers travelling towards Shillong.

In the first operation, a vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-AV-1166 was intercepted at Lad Umiam. The occupant, identified as Allan Marwein, a resident of Mawlai Nongkwar, Block-13, Shillong, was searched in the presence of independent witnesses after following the prescribed legal procedures. Police recovered a soap case containing 10.93 grams of heroin from the vehicle.

Later in the night, the ANTF intercepted a Scooty bearing registration number ML-05-AB-9546 after its rider allegedly attempted to evade the naka at Umiam. The rider, identified as Jaziel Nongjop Syiem, was detained and searched.

Two soap cases containing heroin concealed inside his jacket were recovered. The contraband weighed 21.71 grams.

The seized drugs were recovered and confiscated after following mandatory legal procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Both accused were arrested and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

The Meghalaya ANTF said the operations were part of its sustained crackdown on drug trafficking and efforts to disrupt organised narcotics networks operating in and through the state.