War against drugs in the state of Meghalaya continues as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of West Khasi Hills Police on November 2 apprehended two drug peddlers with 7 grams of heroin.

Acting on a tipoff, the ANTF conducted vehicle checking at Jaidohkroh which is located under Ksehkohlong village, Nongstoin PS, West Khasi Hills and intercepted one vehicle bearing registration number ML-05M-1175, Maruti Alto 800.

Among the two apprehended persons, one of them was the driver while another one was a passenger.

Upon searching, the police recovered 7 grams of heroin apart from one empty tin container, two syringes, two cell phones, and Rs 1505/ cash. In addition to this, at least 33 empty plastic tubes were also recovered and seized from the vehicle.



The vehicle owner and driver, Teiborlin Myrthong-36 years, and the passenger Riboklang Lyngdoh (22 years) after their arrest was brought to Nongstoiñ Police Station for further investigation.