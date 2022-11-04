Meghalaya: Anti Narcotics Task Force arrests two drug peddlers with 7 grams of heroin
The vehicle owner and driver, Teiborlin Myrthong-36 years, and the passenger Riboklang Lyngdoh (22 years) after their arrest was brought to Nongstoiñ Police Station for further investigation.
War against drugs in the state of Meghalaya continues as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of West Khasi Hills Police on November 2 apprehended two drug peddlers with 7 grams of heroin.
Acting on a tipoff, the ANTF conducted vehicle checking at Jaidohkroh which is located under Ksehkohlong village, Nongstoin PS, West Khasi Hills and intercepted one vehicle bearing registration number ML-05M-1175, Maruti Alto 800.
Among the two apprehended persons, one of them was the driver while another one was a passenger.
Upon searching, the police recovered 7 grams of heroin apart from one empty tin container, two syringes, two cell phones, and Rs 1505/ cash. In addition to this, at least 33 empty plastic tubes were also recovered and seized from the vehicle.
The vehicle owner and driver, Teiborlin Myrthong-36 years, and the passenger Riboklang Lyngdoh (22 years) after their arrest was brought to Nongstoiñ Police Station for further investigation.
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