Former IAS officer Ripnar Lyngdoh was sworn in as Meghalaya's new Chief Information Commissioner on November 5, with Governor CH Vijayashankar administering the oath of office at Lok Bhavan.

The ceremony was attended by Chief Secretary Shakil P Ahammed, Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor HC Chaudhary, senior government officials and members of Lyngdoh's family.

Lyngdoh will head the Meghalaya State Information Commission, overseeing its functions and exercising the powers vested in the body under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

According to a notification issued by the Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, her appointment will be for two years from the date she assumes office or until she turns 65, whichever comes earlier.

Her tenure and remuneration will be governed by the provisions of the Right to Information Rules, 2019.