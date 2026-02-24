Meghalaya approves bill to upgrade IIPH Shillong into state university

The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong Bill, 2026, paving the way for the proposed upgradation of the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong into a State University.

With the grant of university status, the institution will be empowered to independently award degrees to public health graduates and scholars.

The move is expected to strengthen academic autonomy and enhance the overall quality of higher education and research in the field of public health.

The decision is being seen as a major step forward not only for Meghalaya but for the entire Northeast region.

As a State University, IIPH Shillong is expected to evolve into a centre of excellence, contributing to capacity building, advanced research, and the strengthening of public health systems across the region.