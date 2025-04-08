The Meghalaya state cabinet has approved amendments to the Retired Judges' Secretarial Assistant and Domestic Help Rules 2013, significantly increasing post-retirement benefits for former judges.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the decision via Twitter on April 8, detailing specific enhancements to the benefits package.

Under the amended rules, retired Chief Justices and Judges will receive reimbursement for up to 1,000 electricity units monthly, a mobile connectivity allowance of Rs 4,200 per month plus applicable taxes, and an allowance covering 100 litres of petrol monthly.

The proposal came after retired judges approached the State Government requesting improvements to their post-retirement benefits package.

This move represents the first major revision to the retirement benefits structure for judges in the state since the original rules were established in 2013.