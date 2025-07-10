Meghalaya approves Film Tourism Policy to boost state as filmmaking hub
Meghalaya Cabinet approves new Film Tourism Policy 2025 to attract filmmakers with financial incentives and institutional support. The policy aims to boost the state’s profile as a premier film destination in Northeast India.
The Meghalaya Cabinet, on July 10, approved the Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy, 2025, marking a major step towards positioning the state as a prominent filmmaking destination in the Northeast.
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the policy following an extensive consultation process, which included over 200 stakeholder inputs on the draft policy.
“After receiving over 200 stakeholder feedbacks on the Draft Meghalaya Film Policy, we incorporated the inputs and presented the final policy to the Cabinet for approval,” CM Sangma said on his official X handle.
The state is getting a dedicated Film Facilitation Cell, comprising representatives from Tourism, Arts & Culture, DIPR, and other departments to coordinate efforts and promote Meghalaya as a premier film destination—regionally, nationally, and internationally.
The policy outlines financial incentives and institutional support to attract productions of various scales:
- National & international films: Up to Rs 1 Crore or 25 per cent of production cost for films (in national or international languages) promoting Meghalaya tourism, with 75 per cent of shooting done in the state.
- Local films: Rs 50 Lakhs subsidy for Khasi, Pnar, and Garo language films, available once every two years per filmmaker.
- TV & OTT content: Subsidies available for production of TV serials, web series, and original OTT shows made in Meghalaya.
- Documentaries & short films: Grants provided for films shot in Meghalaya.
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