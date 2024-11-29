The Meghalaya Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, during a recent meeting, approved a range of new rules aimed at addressing key issues across various sectors.

While the operations of Shillong Medical College are still pending, the Cabinet has approved the Meghalaya Health Services (Academic) Rules, 2024.

The framework is designed to standardise recruitment procedures for academic positions in medical institutions and support the smooth operationalisation of the college.

Moreover, the Cabinet also gave approval to the Meghalaya Dental Health Service Rules, aiming to expedite pending activities like promotions, recruitment and service conditions of dental professionals employed by the state government.

On the other hand, the Meghalaya Journalists Welfare Scheme, 2024 was also given a nod.

In sync with the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Sangma also held a meeting with officials to discuss the proposed Blockchain Based Meghalaya Human Resource Information Network (MHRIN) under the Meghalaya Model for Administration Reforms.