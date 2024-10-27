Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced the state government's decision to approve the installation of 100 public convenience facilities across the state, particularly in tourist areas.

The decision aims to enhance the tourism sector in the state.

Speaking to reporters, the Meghalaya minister stated that Shillong has been marketed as a 'destination brand', owing to which the facilities were installed in various parts of the state.

The convenience facilities include the installation of toilets and drinking water stations, as part of the initial first phase at important locations.

Furthermore, Lyngdoh hailed Skyscanner's latest Travel Trends Report in which the capital city of Shillong surpassed Azerbaijan's Baku to become the most sought-after destination for Indian travelers in 2025.

He informed that indications suggest the tourist footfall in Meghalaya is likely to increase by 70 per cent by 2025.

The findings based on a survey of 1,000 Indian respondents revealed the growing popularity of the hill station, often called the Scotland of the East.