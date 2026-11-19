The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for 2027–28 to 2029–30 and fulfilled a reform condition under the Centre's Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) for 2026–27, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

The reform focuses on shifting towards medium-term borrowings to strengthen long-term debt management and financial stability, instead of relying predominantly on short-term loans.

With the fulfilment of the reform condition, Meghalaya is set to receive an additional Rs 100 crore in incentives under SASCI, further enhancing the state's resources for capital investment and development.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the substitution of land for the proposed Integrated Lakadong Turmeric Processing Plant under the Integrated Lakadong Turmeric Value Chain Enhancement Project.

The revised plot is located in the same village, around 100–200 metres from the originally approved site. There will be no change in the land area, ownership or purchase rate, Sangma said, adding that the substitution was necessitated by local circumstances and would allow the project to proceed as planned.

The Cabinet also approved three service rules -- the Meghalaya Clinical Psychologists' Service Rules, the Meghalaya Occupational Therapists' Service Rules and the Meghalaya Family Welfare Education Service Rules.

The government has made it mandatory for all departments to have service rules in place to ensure that vacancies, recruitment and promotions follow clearly defined and transparent procedures, moving away from ad hoc practices.

Sangma said the move was part of efforts to bring greater structure, clarity and consistency to the administrative system while ensuring clear career progression for government employees.