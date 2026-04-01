Meghalaya approves one-time condonation for ad-hoc employees' promotions, pension benefits

The Meghalaya cabinet, on April 1, approved a resolution to clear a longstanding pension dispute affecting thousands of regularised ad hoc government employees — a decision that brings relief to retired civil servants who have waited years for clarity on their entitlements.

Ad hoc appointments made before 2007 had previously been regularised, and many of those employees were subsequently promoted. However, the pension calculation process ran into trouble, with authorities divided over whether retirement benefits should be computed on the basis of an employee's regularised post or their later, promoted one. For retirees caught in this limbo, the uncertainty had real financial consequences.

The cabinet's solution is a one-time condonation — a formal dispensation recognising promotions that were carried out in accordance with established rules and procedures. "This will enable eligible employees to receive salary and pension benefits based on their promoted posts," Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Wednesday.

The move is significant given the sheer number of employees affected. Ad hoc hiring was widespread in Meghalaya's government machinery in the years preceding 2007, meaning the pool of those eligible for relief under the condonation is likely to be substantial. Many of these individuals have spent years navigating an opaque pensions process without resolution.

Officials have not yet disclosed how many employees stand to benefit or the estimated financial outlay involved, details that are likely to emerge once the order is formally notified.

In a separate announcement on the same day, Sangma said the state government had signed a memorandum of understanding with Starlink India to extend satellite internet connectivity to its most remote areas — including villages, schools, and health centres that conventional broadband has consistently failed to reach. Meghalaya's hilly terrain and dispersed communities have long made last-mile connectivity one of the state's most stubborn infrastructure problems.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi in the presence of Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX, and Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Operations. "Connecting our remotest schools, health centres, and communities remains a challenge. Our partnership to introduce advanced satellite connectivity technology marks an important step toward bridging this gap," Sangma said.