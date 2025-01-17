The Meghalaya Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, approved a series of schemes aimed at advancing the state's development and progress.

The Cabinet granted approval for implementation of the Meghalaya Town & Country Planning Scheme, which aims to bring all stakeholders to plan, approve and discuss the town and countryside planning.

The masterplan for the New Shillong Township, which will witness development at various levels, includes a 290 sq. km. area.

The planning for the town and countryside required coordination among stakeholders, which was lacking and led to unplanned growth," the CM's office said.

Furthermore, the Cabinet also granted approval for the framing of the ‘State Rules to Regulate the Payment of Analysis Fee for Examination' of various cases/exhibits/articles in the Directorate of Forensic Sciences under Home (Police) Department, Meghalaya government.

"In light of the examining cases sent from different national agencies, government, private and other states, without the system to classify and charge for the services by the Directorate. The rules will classify the agencies with a set fee structure," the CM's office added.



