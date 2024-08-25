An armed robbery took place early Sunday morning at a petrol pump in the Niangbyrnai village of Ri Bhoi district, along the National Highway 6 in Meghalaya. Four unidentified assailants stormed the establishment at around 5 am and looted the establishment.



The manager of the petrol pump, who was preparing to open the station for the day, was accosted by the robbers. They bound his hands and feet, and similarly restrained several employees, before proceeding to loot the establishment.

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In an act of defiance, the manager attempted to resist the assailants, sustaining injuries in the process. According to the manager, the robbers made off with cash amounting to over Rs 4 lakh, representing the petrol sales from August 23 to 24.

The Ri Bhoi district police have launched an investigation into the incident, seeking to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen funds.