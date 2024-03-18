In light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on 19 April, the District Magistrate of East Garo Hills has issued a directive under Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 17 (3), (a) and (b) of the Arms Act, 1959.

The notice calls for all arms holders in the district to submit their licenses and arms to the Executive Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, the nearest police stations or the OGC within a span of 7 days.

The notification further warns that failure to deposit both the license and arms within the given time frame will result in prosecution under Section 25 1B (h) of the CrPC.

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