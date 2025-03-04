Exercise Yudh Kaushal, aimed at capturing enemy objectives in a multi-domain environment was conducted at Meghalaya's Umroi Military Station, demonstrating the operational capabilities of the armed forces.

General Officer Commanding of the Gajraj Corps, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, witnessed the exercise, a joint operation with the Indian Air Force.

The exercise showcased abilities of the integration of helicopters, a variety of drones for surveillance and armed roles, New Generation Equipment, Force Multipliers, and supporting arms.

The Air Force played a crucial role in the operation, showcasing its capability for the speedy induction of troops into the exercise area and seamless coordination for joint operations.

Notably, the exercise also included participation from academia at IIT Guwahati and the civil defense industry, further enhancing its multidimensional approach.

During the event, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh interacted with soldiers and officers, commending their efforts for ensuring seamless coordination and jointness within the exercise. He encouraged them to continue advancing their technical capabilities and strive for operational excellence in modern warfare.

Exercise Yudh Kaushal featured a synchronized assault on enemy objectives using first-person view drones, automated mobility vehicles, and secure communication devices. The operation highlighted the Indian Army's ability to execute rapid, coordinated strikes with precision, accuracy, and lethality. Paratroopers conducted combat free falls, while round-the-clock intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance were provided by UAVs.

The exercise aimed to enhance the Indian Army's readiness for modern warfare by integrating cutting-edge technology, precision fire, secure communication, and refining tactics, techniques, and procedures.