A government-owned Gypsy was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Nongmynsong, Shillong, in the wee hours of July 29 morning.

The vehicle, registered as ML 01 5989 and belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD), was completely destroyed in the blaze.

Local authorities reported that the incident took place around 3 am near the Nongmensong Umkdait post office.

By the time emergency services arrived at the scene, the vehicle had already sustained extensive damage.

Police have launched an investigation into the arson attack and are working to identify the perpetrators. A case has been registered.