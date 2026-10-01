Meghalaya artist Jasan Sangma’s digital artwork featured at Navi Mumbai airport

Meghalaya-based new media artist Jasan Waldura Bangbolgre Sangma’s digital artwork Seemant has been featured on the Digital Toran at the Navi Mumbai International Airport as part of the airport’s ‘Maha Swagat’ experience.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma highlighted the achievement in a social media post, calling it “a proud moment for Meghalaya’s talent to be showcased on such a prominent platform”.

“Happy to see the digital artwork of Jasan Waldura Bangbolgre Sangma from Tura featured in the Digital Toran as part of the Maha Swagat at Navi Mumbai International Airport,” the chief minister said.

Sangma is a new media artist who works with creative coding, generative systems and artificial intelligence. His work focuses on translating traditional craft languages and cultural motifs into contemporary digital forms.

His artwork Seemant draws from the traditional Gujarati toran, a decorative beadwork often used as a welcome element. Sangma reinterprets the craft through light, movement and digital imagery.

The artwork is displayed across circular screens, with luminous orbs moving through themes linked to aviation, the cosmos and travel. Its shifting patterns and colours draw from the symmetry and ornamental elements of traditional toran designs.

Through the work, traditional beadwork is represented through pixels, while thread is transformed into digital light, creating a contemporary interpretation of a traditional Indian craft at one of the country’s newest international airports.

Sangma’s work combines technology and cultural references, using digital media to reinterpret traditional visual languages for contemporary spaces.