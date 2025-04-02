Shillong is hosting the third edition of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp, bringing together artists from India and ASEAN nations in a collaborative effort to explore cultural narratives through art. The event, which began on March 29 and runs until April 7, aims to promote artistic dialogue and mutual understanding among the participating nations.

The camp features 34 artists, including 11 from ASEAN countries such as Singapore, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, and the Philippines. Indian participants represent diverse regions, with a strong presence from Northeast India. Notable artists include Raphael Warjri from Meghalaya’s Riti Academy and Chandan Bez Barua from Assam Government Art College.

Organised by SEHER, the camp is themed around the Ramayana, encouraging artists to interpret its spiritual and humanitarian elements beyond religious contexts. Participants bring unique perspectives, incorporating their own cultural influences into their work.

Warjri, for instance, draws parallels between Khasi folklore and the Ramayana, portraying themes of royal motherhood. Barua explores the Ramayana through the lens of Assam’s Karbi community, while ASEAN artists contribute interpretations reflective of their own traditions.

The event has drawn participation from key Indian government representatives and ASEAN dignitaries. Senior officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, along with heads of missions from ASEAN nations, are in attendance, underscoring the diplomatic and cultural significance of the initiative.

A special highlight is the presence of renowned film personality Deepti Naval, who is engaging with artists as a guest participant. Additionally, three mentors are guiding artists in their creative explorations, ensuring that the interpretations remain rooted in universal themes of humanity and spirituality.

As the camp progresses toward its conclusion, anticipation is building for the final exhibition on April 7, where the artists will showcase their work. This presentation will celebrate the diversity of artistic expression while reinforcing the role of art in strengthening ties between India and ASEAN nations.