Meghalaya health minister Ampareen Lyngdoh distributed tablets to ASHA workers and ASHA facilitators across Meghalaya in a programme held at Pasture Institute on August 12.

This initiative, led by the National Health Mission (NHM), provided 7,084 tablets to ASHAs and 335 tablets to ASHA Facilitators, aiming to improve healthcare services by digitising data collection and reporting.

The tablets are preloaded with necessary applications tailored to assist ASHAs in their daily tasks, streamlining data uploads and ensuring more efficient healthcare management. The distribution is part of a broader effort to leverage digital technology for better health outcomes in the state.

Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Sampath Kumar, highlighted the benefits of digitisation, noting that Meghalaya is among the first states to develop an ASHA Payment App. This app allows ASHAs to claim their incentives weekly, reducing delays in payment and ensuring timely compensation.

Lyngdoh emphasised the importance of using these tablets responsibly, urging ASHAs to secure their devices with passwords to prevent data misuse. She also encouraged them to utilise the tablets for community education, such as showing health-related videos to enhance public awareness.