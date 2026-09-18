Meghalaya ASP injured after scooter hits him during naka-checking in Shillong

An Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) was seriously injured after a scooter allegedly hit him while he was conducting naka-checking at Urkaliar in Shillong on September 18, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 am when a scooter carrying two men allegedly attempted to evade a police checkpoint. East Khasi Hills Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Lovish Garg, who was part of the checking operation, reportedly signalled the rider to stop and attempted to prevent the scooter from escaping.

According to police, the rider accelerated instead and struck the officer. Garg sustained serious injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital. He was subsequently shifted to the hospital’s HD unit for further medical treatment.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (City) Dangsan Khyriem said the circumstances indicated that the act was deliberate and appeared to have been intended to cause grievous injury to the officer while escaping the police check.

Police said a case under attempt to murder provisions will be registered in connection with the incident.

The two occupants of the scooter have been arrested and are suspected to be members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), police said. Their identities, the reason for their movement at that hour and the circumstances surrounding their alleged attempt to evade the naka-checking are being ascertained.

The incident comes amid heightened security and intensified naka-checking across Shillong following a series of petrol bomb attacks targeting government and police infrastructure in the city in recent days.

Police said naka-checking operations would continue in the interest of public safety and maintenance of law and order, and warned that attempts to evade lawful police checks or obstruct personnel on duty would be dealt with according to law.