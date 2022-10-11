The Regional Committee of West Khasi Hills will hold its first meeting on the morning of October 14 to initiate the second phase of the border talks between Meghalaya and Assam.

The development was informed by the cabinet minister and Chairman of the Regional Committee of West Khasi Hills Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar on Tuesday after a program.

Tongkhar also informed that the meeting will be held in Nongstoiñ on Friday morning.



"We have constituted the committee and the co-opt members, we will then sit with the members of the committee and the co-opt members to discuss the matter. The Deputy Commissioner, West Khasi Hills has already notified the co-opt members", Tongkhar added.

The meeting is solely meant for the committee to take the views and opinions of all the stakeholders.

When asked if challenges would arise during the meeting, Tongkhar remarked that challenges will be there but they are fully prepared for the outcome.

"We will do our best, but I cannot assure you that there will not be any resentment..we want that 100% of the people will be happy but it may not be 100%, but I expect those villages who really want to be in Meghalaya especially the local people...because ethnicity is one criterion that we consider so we hope the government of Assam to respect that", added Tongkhar.