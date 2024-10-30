Amid ongoing border disputes between Meghalaya and Assam, the first phase of talks concluded with both sides agreeing to resolve the conflicts.

However, in the second phase, a joint visit to the disputed areas in the Langpih sector will take place, after which further steps will be taken to resolve the issues.

According to Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, the final report on border talks will be submitted only after counterparts of both states visit Langpih, likely in November - December this year.

Speaking to reporters, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, who is also the Chairman of the Regional Border Committee for West Khasi Hills, shared that he has held discussions with the District Commissioner (DC) of the district.

During these talks, Lyngdoh requested the West Khasi Hills DC to reach out to Assam's Kamrup DC regarding the issue; however, no response has been received so far.

Both states have been working towards resolving complex disputes that have persisted over the years.