The long-delayed border talks between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve pending issues have been put on hold after the Meghalaya government extended the deadline for its three Regional Committees to submit reports until December 31, 2024.

An official notification from Meghalaya's Home Department states that the postponement of the report submission deadline was made to allow authorities more time to deliberate on the issues and assess the progress.

Earlier, the second phase of the border talks was set to include a joint visit by both Meghalaya and Assam to the disputed areas in the Langpih sector, after which further steps would be taken to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh questioned the authorities responsible for the Assam border over the delay in conducting the joint inspection.

Lyngdoh had informed that the final report on border talks woukd be submitted only after counterparts of both states visit Langpih. He had cited the likely time as November to December of this year.