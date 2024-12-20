Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has stated that a regional committee for the West Jaintia Hills district will submit a report on issues related to the Assam-Meghalaya border within two months.

The report will focus on villages in the Block-I area. After its submission, the state government will review it and initiate discussions with its Assam counterpart.

Speaking to reporters, the minister mentioned that the government has been instructed to complete the report within a month or two.

Additionally, he emphasised that both Meghalaya and Assam should carry out developmental activities only after informing their respective district administrations.

The chief ministers of both states will set a date for discussions on the much-anticipated second phase of border talks.