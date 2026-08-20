Meghalaya, Assam CMs agree to work together to restore normalcy after Shillong violence

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on August 20 said he spoke to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma over the violence reported in Shillong on August 19 and the reactions that followed, which have disrupted the movement and daily lives of people in both states.

Sangma said the two state governments had agreed to work together to normalise the situation, with designated Cabinet ministers from both sides set to hold discussions on the way forward.

“Designated Cabinet Ministers from both States will meet to take the discussions forward,” Sangma said, adding that they would explore ways to restore “peace, trust and normalcy”.

He appealed to people in both states to maintain peace, harmony and restraint amid the tensions.

“Meghalaya and Assam share deep bonds, and we must work together to protect them,” Sangma said.

The statement came as tension continued along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Thursday, with protests by Assam-based cab drivers and transport workers at Jorabat disrupting movement of Meghalaya-bound vehicles.

Jorabat, a key entry point into Meghalaya from Assam, saw heightened security following the protests over Wednesday’s incidents in Shillong. The unrest has also raised concerns over the safety of commuters and tourists travelling between the two states.

Violence broke out during a Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) rally in Shillong on August 19, with several people reportedly injured and vehicles damaged. The incidents triggered reactions in Assam, with transport workers demanding action over the alleged attacks.

Sangma said his conversation with Sarma focused on the impact of the violence and the subsequent reactions on “common people and commuters of both States”.

The proposed meeting between Cabinet ministers from Meghalaya and Assam is expected to focus on measures to ease tensions and restore normal movement and public confidence between the neighbouring states.