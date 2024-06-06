The Ri Bhoi District Police, Meghalaya, in collaboration with their Assam counterparts, successfully rescued three men on June 5 who were kidnapped for ransom in Guwahati.

The rescue unfolded when the three victims - Iohborlang Kharsatia, Kostrarwel Jyrwa, and Samsul Ali - seized an opportune moment to escape from their captors' clutches. As the kidnappers attempted to reverse their vehicle upon spotting a police checkpoint at Tihu, Assam, the trio jumped out, fleeing to safety.

The victims were immediately taken to the Tihu Police Station and are now safely back in Ri Bhoi district.

The incident came to light earlier when Kirit Dohtdong, a resident of Mawlang village and the wife of Iohborlang Kharsatia, reported to the Ri Bhoi District Police that her husband and two of his friends had been abducted while visiting Guwahati to purchase a JCB excavator. The kidnappers had demanded a staggering ransom of Rs 7 lakh for their release.

Swinging into action, police tracked the phone number used by the kidnappers, leading them to the Nalbari area of Assam. The Nalbari Police Station was alerted, and by 3 pm on June 5, two suspects, Samsul Hoque and Abdul Aziz from Kaplabori, Nalbari District, were apprehended with a Maruti Ignis vehicle.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime and provided information about their accomplices. Acting on this lead, the Ri Bhoi District Police, in coordination with the Assam Police, set up the checkpoint at Tihu, Assam, leading to the rescue.