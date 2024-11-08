The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) 2024, scheduled for Sunday, November 24, in Shillong, is gearing up to be the largest racing event in Northeast India, with a record number of participants expected from across the region.

The event, offering prize money of Rs 18 lakh, features three categories - 21 km half marathon, 10 km race, and 5 km fun run - catering to both competitive athletes and recreational runners. Each route promises stunning views of Meghalaya’s landscapes, from scenic hills to peaceful lakes, under the marathon's theme “Chase the Clouds and Conquer the Hills.”

Boxing icon MC Mary Kom, known for her enduring spirit, has been named as the official Brand Ambassador for ARHM 2024, reinforcing the event’s core values of resilience and perseverance.

Each registered runner will receive training gear and access to a post-race celebration buffet. Registration closes on November 10. Interested participants can sign up at the official Assam Rifles website.

Participants will navigate routes showcasing Meghalaya's landscape, starting from the Assam Rifles helipad at Laitkor at 5:45 am.

The ARHM 2024 promises an exhilarating experience, merging athletic challenges with Meghalaya’s natural allure.