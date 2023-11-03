The Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference was held at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong, on November 3. The Conference was chaired by Lieutenant General PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General of Assam Rifles, and was attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders and Staff Officers of Headquarters DGAR and Formations.

The DG said that maintaining the integrity of the Indo Myanmar Border is of paramount importance. In view of the present situation in Manipur, he complimented the troops of the Force for their impeccable and unbiased conduct which has largely helped the situation to be under controlled. He further said that the AR battalions deployed in the other states of the North East and the Kashmir valley have also done a magnificent job.

The DG also emphasised that the Force should focus on the Combat Potential in Conventional Operations by means of regular exercises and rehearsals. He commended the Fmn Cdrs for planting and highest number of saplings among all CAPF in the North East region. He also said that distribution of healthy rations to the Force is a key area wherein new items like millets have been inducted. The DG said that ensuring the wellbeing of Veterans of Assam Rifles is also our foremost responsibility for which 11 ESM rallies were held this year and close to 500 grievances settled.

During the conference, the Director General complimented the Formation and Unit Commanders for their leadership and that of junior leaders in dealing with the multiple challenges of the North East. He exhorted them to keep themselves abreast of the existing situation and remain omni-vigilant in the dynamic environment that exists. He brought out that the Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the North East and ensured their security and well-being.

The conference conducted twice a year is focused on improving the operational and administrative efficiency of the Force to successfully undertake its task in the North East.