Meghalaya, Assam to hold joint meeting by September 10 over tourist taxi dispute

The Meghalaya government has decided to hold a joint high-level meeting with Assam authorities by September 10 to address the concerns raised by tourist taxi operators from Meghalaya travelling to Assam, particularly Guwahati.

The decision was taken during a meeting attended by senior officials of the Meghalaya Home Department, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts, along with representatives of various tourist taxi associations.

During the meeting, representatives of the taxi associations highlighted difficulties allegedly faced by Meghalaya-based tourist taxi drivers after entering Assam. The government considered the concerns serious and said steps would be taken to address them through coordination with the Assam government.

It was decided that the Transport Commissioners of Meghalaya and Assam, along with representatives of tourist taxi associations from both states, would participate in the proposed joint meeting. The meeting is expected to focus on resolving the outstanding issues and establishing a mutually agreed mechanism for the smooth movement of tourist vehicles between the two states.

The Meghalaya government also clarified that the movement of tourist vehicles between Meghalaya and Assam is currently normal. There are no road blockades or restrictions on movement, and tourist taxis continue to operate between the two states.

Officials said efforts were underway to protect the interests of the tourism sector and tourist taxi operators through inter-state coordination. The further course of action will be determined following the proposed meeting, with the focus on finding a permanent resolution to the issues raised by the taxi associations.