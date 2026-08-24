Meghalaya, Assam to set up border hotline and joint mechanism after Shillong violence

Meghalaya and Assam have agreed to create a dedicated hotline and a permanent district-level mechanism to deal with disputes along their inter-state border, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told the Assembly on August 24.

The move follows a series of tensions that escalated after violence in Shillong and a subsequent road blockade at Jorabat, near the Meghalaya-Assam border. Sangma said the two governments had taken steps to restore normal movement and prevent similar disputes from escalating.

A joint meeting of senior officials from the two states was held on August 22, with Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and Assam minister Atul Bora leading their respective delegations. The chief secretaries and other senior officials from both governments also attended.

As part of the arrangement, a permanent district-level committee will be formed with the deputy commissioners of Nongpoh and Kamrup Metropolitan and police officers of the corresponding rank. The committee will be tasked with resolving day-to-day issues along the border.

The two governments will also constitute a joint transport committee comprising commissioner- and secretary-level officials from both states and representatives of tourist taxi associations.

The committee will focus on regulating tourist transport between Assam and Meghalaya and addressing concerns raised by operators, with the governments seeking to protect the interests of the tourism sector in both states.

Sangma said the arrangements followed talks that helped end the Jorabat blockade by Assam-based associations. The withdrawal of the blockade restored the movement of essential commodities and other vehicles between the two states.

He also said Meghalaya Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had held discussions with transport associations in the state, following which they agreed to withdraw their agitation.

A further meeting with the associations is expected in the second week of September to take up issues that remain unresolved.

Sangma, meanwhile, said the government had taken the violence in Shillong seriously and would pursue action against those responsible.

“I would like to assure the members of this august House as well as the citizens of our state that the unfortunate incident that took place is something which the government has taken strong note of,” he said.

The chief minister said the government would take all necessary steps to ensure that those involved in violent activities were brought to justice.