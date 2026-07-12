Meghalaya assault case: Police hunt absconding accused, urge more alleged victims to file FIR

A Shillong youth's photograph, along with an image purportedly showing him holding an ultrasound report, spread rapidly across social media over the past few days, accompanied by posts accusing him of sexually assaulting multiple young women. As the posts gained widespread attention, the East Khasi Hills Police said the accused is absconding and appealed to anyone else who may have been similarly targeted to come forward and register an FIR.

Police said only one FIR has been registered so far at Laitumkhrah Police Station. The complaint was lodged on July 7, and an investigation is underway.

"The FIR was registered at Laitumkhrah Police Station on July 7, 2026. All necessary action has been taken from the police side. As of now, the accused is absconding, and we are making every effort to trace him," East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police (City) Dangsan Khyriem said.

Amid reports that the accused may have fled to Mizoram, Khyriem said Meghalaya Police are coordinating with their counterparts there to ascertain his whereabouts.

"We are in touch with our counterparts in the Mizoram Police and are trying our level best to ascertain the location of the absconding accused," he said.

The SP said police have not contacted the accused's parents yet, as their immediate priority is to trace him.

"We have not yet reached out to the parents of the accused. Right now, our priority is to locate him, as he is absconding," Khyriem said.

Calling the matter serious, Khyriem said the investigation is being treated with due importance.

"The matter is quite serious, and we are treating it with the seriousness it deserves. That is all I can say at this stage," he added.

Despite the claims circulating online, police said only one complainant has formally approached them so far.

"As of now, none of the other victims have come forward except the one who has filed the FIR. We appeal to anyone who has evidence of similar crimes committed against them to come forward and register their FIR accordingly," Khyriem said.

Meanwhile, the accused's family said they would cooperate with the investigation if they receive an official notice from the police.

As per reports, the accused's father declined to comment on the claims in detail, saying the matter would be handled through legal channels. He said the family would cooperate with the police if contacted and added that they had not yet received any official communication.

He also said he had no information about the FIR and declined to say whether his son accepts or denies the accusations, stating that his son would respond through his lawyer.

The viral social media posts claimed the youth sexually assaulted several young women over a period of time, threatened some of them with the release of private videos, and that one victim became pregnant. The posts further claimed that one victim is a minor and another is related to the accused. None of these claims has been independently verified by the police, which have so far confirmed only one FIR in the case.