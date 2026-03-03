Meghalaya assembly backs first Youth Parliament in Tura to groom young leaders

Tura Christian College launched the inaugural two-day Youth Parliament 2026 today at the District Auditorium, backed by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The event, led by the college's political science department, drew students, faculty, and dignitaries to debate governance under the theme “The Voice of Youth: Shaping the Future of Governance”.

Thomas A. Sangma, Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, opened the session as chief guest. He hailed the initiative as a milestone for Tura, praising the college and organisers for fostering democratic values.

“The Assembly is a place where ideas are discussed, questions are raised, and solutions are debated for the welfare of our people. A Youth Parliament gives students the opportunity to experience this democratic process firsthand,” Sangma said.

Sangma stressed that such platforms offer hands-on lessons in law-making, debate, and decision-making through dialogue, not conflict. He urged participants to channel their energy into leadership rooted in integrity and service, quoting 1 Timothy 4:12 to emphasise leading by example in word, conduct, love, faith, and purity.

Dr Andrew Simons, former commissioner and adviser on legislation to the assembly, also spoke. He praised the students' discipline, research, and maturity, calling the Youth Parliament a vital training ground for citizenship and parliamentary conduct.

The event continues tomorrow with a valedictory session featuring MP Rajya Sabha Wanweiroy Kharlukhi as the chief guest and MCS officer Malthus S. Sangma as the guest of honour.