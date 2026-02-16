Meghalaya assembly budget session begins, budget on February 20

The budget session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly began on February 16 with members of the treasury and opposition benches present for the ceremonial opening, setting the stage for discussions expected to focus sharply on illegal mining and public spending.

The state budget for 2026–27 will be tabled on February 20, officials said. The session will run until February 27.

Proceedings opened with the playing of Vande Mataram in line with a recent directive issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, followed by the national anthem and the state anthem. The Governor’s address marked the formal start of the session and is expected to be followed by a motion of thanks and debates over the coming days.

Illegal mining is likely to dominate the agenda, alongside scrutiny of financial allocations, development schemes, governance measures and sector-specific reforms. Opposition members are expected to press the government on regulation and enforcement, particularly in the mining sector.

Security was tightened in and around the Assembly complex as the session commenced, with additional police personnel deployed to maintain order.

The budget presentation on February 20 is expected to outline the government’s fiscal priorities for the coming financial year, with particular attention on revenue generation and expenditure management.