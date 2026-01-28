Meghalaya Assembly budget session scheduled from February 16 to 27

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will hold its Budget Session from February 16 to February 27, 2026, with the State Budget slated for presentation on February 20. The schedule was finalised by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at its meeting on January 27.

The ten-day session will have seven days dedicated to government business and three days set aside for private members’ business, indicating a packed legislative calendar with key financial and policy discussions.

The BAC meeting was chaired by Speaker Thomas A. Sangma and attended by Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Parliamentary Affairs Prestone Tynsong. Leader of the Opposition Mukul Sangma and MLA Paul Lyngdoh joined the meeting online.

Senior officials from the Parliamentary Affairs Department and the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat were also present during the deliberations.

The House may sit for extended hours, if required, to ensure full participation by members. On the day the Supplementary Demand for Grants is discussed, proceedings will continue until 3 pm.