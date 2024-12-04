The completion of Meghalaya’s new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang has been delayed, with the High-Power Committee (HPC) now targeting the autumn session of 2025 for its inauguration.

Speaker Thomas A. Sangma, who chaired the HPC meeting on December 4, highlighted the challenges posed by the building’s unique dome design as the primary reason for the extension.

“The progress so far is satisfactory, but we are proceeding very slowly and carefully because of the unique structural design of the main hall dome. There is no similar design in this part of the country. We cannot afford to rush and risk another mishap,” said the Speaker, referencing past setbacks. A structural engineer has been deployed on-site to ensure strict quality control.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, who attended the meeting with Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, explained that the revised dome design significantly reduces weight—from 3,000 metric tons to 85 metric tons—improving stability and addressing seismic and maintenance concerns. “This change ensures greater stability and addresses seismic safety, rain leakage, and long-term maintenance concerns,” he stated.

Initially slated for completion earlier, the project’s challenges include welding and fixing steel structures for the dome, which require precision and time. The Chief Minister confirmed that while holding the upcoming budget session in the new building is no longer possible, the autumn session of 2025 remains the firm target.

The new Assembly building is envisioned as a state-of-the-art facility designed to accommodate legislators, staff, and political parties while providing a modern, functional workspace for legislative activities.