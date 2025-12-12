Meghalaya assembly building to host first event on December 19 as power supply remains key concern

Thomas A Sangma, speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, inspected the under-construction assembly complex at Mawdiangdiang on December 11, with power connectivity emerging as the primary focus ahead of the venue's maiden event.

The site is set to host a pre-Christmas celebration on December 19, marking the first occasion at the new premises. However, discussions with Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited officials centred on accelerating the connection of the main power line to the complex, indicating that supply infrastructure remains incomplete.

Sangma, accompanied by deputy speaker Limison D. Sangma and officials from multiple departments, assessed construction progress and arrangements for the upcoming event. The inspection team examined various aspects of the project, including land acquisition matters coordinated with the Urban Affairs Department.

The speaker expressed satisfaction with the pace of work, stating confidence that construction would meet the timeline set by the High-Powered Committee. The main assembly hall is scheduled for completion by June 2026, after which legislative sessions will shift to the new complex.

The inspection party included commissioner and secretary Andrew Simons, assembly secretary Malthus S. Sangma, the executive engineer, technical adviser to the assembly, and representatives from MeECL and the Urban Affairs Department.

The new assembly building complex represents a significant infrastructure development for the state legislature, with the pre-Christmas event serving as a trial run ahead of full operational status next year.