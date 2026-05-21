Meghalaya Assembly building work on track, says Speaker after review meeting

Construction of the new Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang is progressing satisfactorily and is expected to be completed within the scheduled timeframe, Speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Thomas A. Sangma said after chairing a review meeting on May 20.

The meeting assessed the status of construction and allied works at the upcoming Assembly complex. Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also holds the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio, attended the review along with consultants, Project Management Consultants (PMC), and officials from several departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), the IT Cell, and the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Malthus S. Sangma and Adviser (Legislation) Dr Andrew Simons were also present during the discussions.

Officials reviewed the pace of work and infrastructure-related preparations linked to the project. Speaking after the meeting, the Speaker expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and said the government remained confident of meeting the construction deadline.

The review meeting also addressed concerns raised after a video related to the roof structure of the new Assembly building circulated widely on social media in recent days. Thomas A. Sangma said the issue had been exaggerated and termed the controversy unfortunate.

While welcoming constructive criticism and public scrutiny, the Speaker urged people not to circulate unverified information online. He said misleading content could create unnecessary misconceptions and harm the image of the Legislative Assembly institution.