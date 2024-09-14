A legislative committee from Meghalaya conducted inspections of cement and coke plants in East Jaintia Hills on September 13, focusing on the environmental impact of industrial activities in the region.

The Committee on Environment, led by Chairperson Wailadmiki Shylla, visited several facilities including Jaintia Coke Pvt. Ltd., Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd., and Star Cement at Lumshnong.

During the inspections, committee members raised significant concerns about air quality, sustainable quarrying practices, and the need for improved environmental protection measures. Chairperson Shylla emphasised the importance of balancing industrial growth with environmental preservation, calling for a list of all coke plants and quarries in the area, including those operating illegally.

The committee discovered a lack of local employment in the inspected facilities. Shylla expressed disappointment, stating, "When I enter the factories, I feel like I'm in Assam or other states, not Meghalaya." He urged factory owners to prioritise hiring state residents, particularly those from the surrounding areas.

Committee member Mayralborn Syiem called for regular third-party monitoring of air quality and requested the latest reports from the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board. He stressed the importance of consistent environmental practices, including water sprinkling and year-round tree planting efforts.

Committee member Sosthenes Sohtun stressed the need for sustainable limestone quarrying regulations, urging departments to set clear guidelines to reduce environmental damage. MLA Santa Mary Shylla called the inspection a "wake-up call" and urged companies and miners to engage in environmental restoration, particularly replanting trees in mined areas.

The committee also found that while the seven cement companies present at Star Cement provided many jobs, their impact on the local economy was limited. Members noted a shortage of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities focused on environmental protection.

As the inspection concluded, the committee directed the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board to submit a comprehensive report on the number of coke plants operating in Jaintia Hills. They also requested ambient air quality reports for December to compare with data from the monsoon season.