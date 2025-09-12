Meghalaya assembly elects Limison D Sangma as new deputy speaker

Three-time National People’s Party legislator Limison D Sangma has been elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Thomas A Sangma declared the result on September 12, noting, “Since one nomination paper was received and found valid, I hereby declare Limison D Sangma elected as deputy speaker of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.”

Raksamgre MLA Limison was escorted to his chair by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma, marking the formal assumption of his new role.

Welcoming him, the Speaker emphasised the responsibility of the office: “Together, we will strive to maintain the dignity, efficiency, and inclusivity of the Assembly, ensuring it continues to stand as a true temple of democracy for the people of Meghalaya.”

In his first address as deputy speaker, Limison pledged fairness and inclusivity. “I have learned that true leadership is not about holding power, but about serving the people with humility and integrity,” he said, adding that he would ensure equal opportunity for both ruling and opposition benches while representing the state’s Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo communities.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised Limison’s character and leadership qualities. “I am confident under your leadership, you will be able to support the Speaker and help run the affairs of the Assembly, shaping programmes and policies for the growth of our state and our people,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma also lauded his unopposed election, calling it a notable achievement. Recalling his time as a minister, Mukul said, “He is known for honesty, humility and generosity. When he was a minister, on my request, he vacated his cabinet seat to induct someone else, something rare in politics.”

Outgoing Deputy Speaker Timothy D Shira congratulated Limison and urged him to uphold neutrality in the chair. He also expressed regret for any unintentional offences caused during his tenure.