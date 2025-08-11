Meghalaya assembly panel inspects key industrial, agricultural sites in Ri-Bhoi

The Committee on Government Assurances of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly carried out a field inspection in Ri-Bhoi district on Monday, reviewing operations at major industrial and agricultural facilities.

The team visited the Poultry Feed Manufacturing Unit and RNB Cement Plant Ltd. in the Umiam Industrial Area, followed by an inspection of the Government Poultry Farm at Kyrdemkulai. The committee, led by chairman Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, included members Celestine Lyngdoh, Matthew B Kurbah, and Ollan Singh Suin.

Following the visit, Tongkhar said the government poultry farm’s standards matched those of private operations and had consistently maintained quality over the years. He highlighted its potential to train and support aspiring farmers, particularly educated youth without access to government jobs, calling farming a viable livelihood with strong demand in the state.

The chairman urged the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to consider expanding the facility, citing opportunities for increased production and employment.

Officials from the department and staff of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretariat were also part of the inspection team.