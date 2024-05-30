A state Assembly panel has proposed a unique solution to preserve the legacy and infrastructure of Meghalaya's sole government-owned cement factory. During a spot inspection of Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited (MCCL) in Sohra on May 29, the Committee on Government Assurances of the state Legislative Assembly, led by Chairman Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, explored alternatives to the government's plan to shut down the ailing facility.

Accompanied by committee members Gabriel Wahlang and Matthew B Kurbah, the panel engaged with MCCL officials, including the Managing Director and Chief General Manager. After assessing the situation, the committee unanimously agreed to recommend repurposing the factory premises into a museum and converting the quarters into a resort.

The committee acknowledged the challenges faced by MCCL, citing high operational costs and diminishing prospects for revival as primary reasons for the government's decision to consider closure. However, they recognised the potential to transform the site into a unique tourist attraction, generating revenue while preserving its historical significance.

The committee's proposal envisions showcasing the factory's rich history through a museum, allowing visitors to explore its industrial heritage. Additionally, the plan involves revamping the staff quarters into a resort, offering a serene retreat amidst the picturesque surroundings.

The committee suggested involving MCCL's workforce in managing the proposed museum and resort, providing them with an opportunity to transition into the hospitality and tourism sector. This approach aims to mitigate job losses and ensure a smoother transition for the affected employees.

While expressing regret over the potential closure of the state-owned factory, the committee members expressed optimism that the government would devise a comprehensive package and favorable exit plan for the staff, addressing their concerns and ensuring their well-being.