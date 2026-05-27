Meghalaya Assembly panel reviews progress of Mawkhanu stadium, water sports projects

A committee of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on May 26 inspected key infrastructure projects in East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts, including the under-construction Mawkhanu Football Stadium, the indoor stadium and tennis court at Umsawli, and water sports facilities at Umtham.

The inspection was carried out by the Committee on Government Assurances, led by chairman Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar, along with MLAs M Ampareen Lyngdoh, Celestine Lyngdoh and Ollan Singh Suin. Officials from the Sports Department and representatives of the construction firm were also present during the visit.

Speaking after the inspection, Tongkhar said the committee was satisfied with the pace of work at the projects and expressed hope that the facilities would be completed within the stipulated timeline.

He described the Mawkhanu Football Stadium as a major project for the state and said Meghalaya was set to host “the biggest football ground in India”.

“We must thank Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for his initiative in bringing this project to Meghalaya,” he said.

The football-specific stadium, being constructed at Mawkhanu in New Shillong, will have a seating capacity of 40,000 and is expected to be completed by the latter part of 2028 under the tender agreement. The Rs 732-crore project is being executed by KPC Projects Limited as part of the state government’s plan to develop Meghalaya as a football hub.

The committee also visited the water sports centre at Umtham in Ri-Bhoi district, where a dedicated canoe slalom course is being developed to support adventure sports and tourism activities. The project, spread across 14 acres, has an estimated cost of Rs 21 crore.

During the visit to New Shillong, Tongkhar also highlighted the ongoing infrastructure expansion in the area, particularly road development works.

“It surprised me and the other members to see the development taking place here in New Shillong,” he said.

He added that timely completion of the projects would allow residents to fully utilise the new sports and public infrastructure being created by the state government.