Meghalaya Assembly passes bill mandating one-year in-state service for DGP appointment

The Meghalaya Assembly passed the Meghalaya Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026, making it mandatory for an officer to have completed a minimum of one year of service in the state before being considered for appointment as the Director General of Police (DGP).

The Bill seeks to amend Section 6 of the Meghalaya Police Act, 2010 by inserting a proviso after sub-section (1), stipulating that an officer must have served in Meghalaya for at least one year, excluding any period spent on probation, to be eligible for the top police post.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong had tabled the Bill in the House earlier this week. Speaking on the amendment, he said the move is aimed at ensuring that the officer heading the state police is adequately familiar with local conditions, the administrative structure and the prevailing law and order situation in Meghalaya.

Tynsong said the amendment would also help ensure continuity in administration, foster a better understanding of the state’s policing requirements and improve coordination between the police, civil administration and other stakeholders.

At present, Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the Assam–Meghalaya cadre are eligible for appointment as DGP in Meghalaya. The deputy chief minister maintained that the amendment would strengthen administrative effectiveness while addressing concerns arising from the limited number of senior IPS officers available in the Meghalaya segment of the joint cadre.

The passage of the Bill is seen as a significant step towards reinforcing stability and local familiarity in the leadership of the Meghalaya Police.