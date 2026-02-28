Meghalaya Assembly passes bill providing special provisions for transgender inmates

The Meghalaya Assembly passed a Bill introducing specific provisions for transgender inmates, marking a significant step towards prison reforms and inclusive correctional administration in the state.

The Meghalaya Prison and Correctional Services Bill, 2026, tabled earlier this week by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, lays down a distinct prison regime for transgender prisoners, recognising their specific needs within correctional institutions.

Under the new legislation, separate enclosures or wards for transgender inmates, including both trans men and trans women, will be provided as prescribed under the rules. The Bill also allows transgender prisoners access to dedicated healthcare facilities and psycho-social support services to ensure their physical and mental well-being.

In addition, the law provides for transgender inmates to participate in correctional programmes and activities, with the aim of rehabilitation and social reintegration. Officials said the provisions are intended to ensure safety, dignity and equal treatment of transgender persons in custody.

A senior prison department official said the legislation seeks to modernise prison administration in Meghalaya by aligning it with contemporary correctional standards and human rights principles. The official added that the move would help create a more inclusive and humane prison environment while strengthening rehabilitation mechanisms for all inmates.

The passage of the Bill reflects the state government’s focus on inclusive governance and prison reforms, ensuring that vulnerable and marginalised groups are adequately protected within the criminal justice system.