Meghalaya Assembly releases book on former CM B B Lyngdoh’s political legacy

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly released a book on September 10 documenting the political career, speeches, and legacy of former Chief Minister B B Lyngdoh, who served as the state’s chief minister on four occasions.

Titled B B Lyngdoh – A Tribute to the Visionary Leader and Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya Whose Ideals Continue to Inspire Generations, the book has been authored by Andrew Simons, former Commissioner and Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and currently Adviser (Legislation).

Speaker Thomas A Sangma, who released the book, said Lyngdoh’s political career was closely linked with Meghalaya’s political awakening, democratic evolution and formative years.

He described Lyngdoh as a visionary leader, parliamentarian and institution-builder who saw politics as a means of protecting the dignity, identity, rights and future of the people.

Sangma also referred to Lyngdoh as the “father of coalition politics”, citing his ability to bring together different political parties and provide stable governments during a period of political uncertainty, before the introduction of the anti-defection law.

The Speaker highlighted Lyngdoh’s focus on issues affecting ordinary people, including land, livelihoods, connectivity, development and social harmony. He also pointed to his advocacy for systematic land records through cadastral surveys, his contribution to the establishment of NEIGRIHMS and the introduction of the MLA Scheme.

Speaking to reporters after the release, Sangma said the collection of Lyngdoh’s speeches would allow readers to understand his political approach and vision, particularly his emphasis on listening to people’s concerns and incorporating them into governance.

He said the Assembly would continue documenting the contributions of Meghalaya’s former leaders. Sangma recalled the publication of a book on former chief minister Captain Williamson A Sangma last year and said similar publications could be undertaken for other prominent leaders, depending on the availability of archival material.

Simons said the book was an attempt to preserve an important part of Meghalaya’s political history for future generations.

He described Lyngdoh as a prominent leader of the statehood movement, an active legislator and an innovative parliamentarian. He particularly highlighted Lyngdoh’s introduction of the MLA Scheme and his handling of coalition governments during a politically challenging period.

According to Simons, the book took around three years to complete and involved compiling and editing Lyngdoh’s speeches delivered between 1970 and 2003, including speeches from the period of the Provisional State Government.

Simons also recalled Lyngdoh’s firm and independent-minded approach to politics, alongside his humility and simple lifestyle.

He said the publication could help younger generations understand Meghalaya’s political evolution and the development of its democratic institutions, while also serving as a reference for researchers and scholars. Copies are expected to be made available in libraries and distributed to selected colleges.

Lyngdoh’s daughter, Syrpailin Khonglah, recalled her father’s vision of a developed and economically strong Meghalaya.

She said his guiding motto was “Health, Wealth and Education” and that he viewed road connectivity as essential to improving access to healthcare, education and economic opportunities.

Khonglah recalled that road sanctions were among his priorities as Finance Minister. She also said that in 1980, Lyngdoh had proposed establishing a health institute of national importance for the Northeast on the lines of AIIMS.

She further said Lyngdoh became the first chief minister in the country to introduce the MLA Scheme in 1990.

The programme was attended by Deputy Chief Whip Ronnie V Lyngdoh, MIDC Chairman and Sohra MLA Gavin Miguel Mylliem, former MLAs Martle N Mukhim and Titostarwell Chyne, former Chief Secretary WMS Pariat, former bureaucrat Rudy Warjri, Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim, Meghalaya State Commission for Women chairperson Iamonlang Syiem, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Secretary Malthus S Sangma, members of Lyngdoh’s family and others.