Speaker Thomas A Sangma conducted an inspection of the new Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building under construction at Mawdiangdiang on Thursday, September 19. The visit focussed on assessing progress and ensuring the project's timely completion.

During the inspection, Sangma emphasised the importance of integrating green spaces into the building's design. "I have called various departments, like the Forest Department and the Horticulture Department, to see that the entire premises of this complex are made as green as possible," he said.

The Speaker also directed the Arts and Culture Department to design interiors that showcase Meghalaya's heritage. Plans include depicting the state's history in the reception area and the Assembly's 51-year journey on the ground floor.

While expressing satisfaction with the overall progress, Sangma acknowledged some delays. "The earlier timeline that was given was September 30, but as you can see, we are lagging behind that timeline. Maybe they will require one more month at the most," he stated.

The construction faced earlier setbacks due to workforce shortages, but the situation has improved. Sangma noted, "Earlier, the workforce was not up to the mark. There were very few people on the worksite, but now sufficient workforce is present, and more are coming."

The meeting included officials from various departments and the Assembly Secretariat. Dr Andrew Simons, Commissioner & Secretary of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, was also present.