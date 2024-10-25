Meghalaya Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma, on October 25 visited the Baghmara Border Out Post (BOP), 200 Battalion of Border Security Force (BSF), South Garo Hills district.

Sangma was accompanied by a team of civil officials.

He was briefed by the Commandant of 200 Bn BSF, Vinod Yadav on the accomplishments of the security forces in the region.

During his visit, the Meghalaya Speaker interacted with BSF troops and hailed commitment to the security of the nation. He praised the troops for ensuring security and vigil along the border areas.

Earlier during the day, Border Security Force personnel intercepted a major cosmetics smuggling operation at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, recovering 12 cartons of Skin Shine ointment valued at Rs 12 lakh.

Acting on intelligence inputs, troops from the 4th Battalion BSF discovered the contraband hidden in a dense jungle near the international boundary. Officials believe the cosmetics were meant to be trafficked into Bangladesh.

The seized goods have been transferred to customs authorities in Pynursla for further investigation.