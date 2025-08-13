Meghalaya Assembly's autumn session to focus on supplementary budget demands

The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly will convene its autumn session from September 8-12, 2025, with key discussions centred on supplementary budget allocations and the state's appropriation bill.

Speaker Andrew Simons announced the five-day legislative calendar, which places significant emphasis on financial matters. The session will begin with government business on Monday, including the presentation of supplementary demands for grants and appropriation for 2025-2026.

Wednesday and Friday have been designated specifically for voting on these supplementary grant demands, highlighting their importance to the state's fiscal planning. The Meghalaya Appropriation (No. III) Bill, 2025, is scheduled for introduction, consideration and passage on Friday's session.

The assembly will also address routine legislative matters across the week. Monday's agenda includes announcements from the Business Advisory Committee, nomination of panel chairmen, and the laying of various ordinances and government reports. Government bills will be introduced during the opening session.

Private members will have their opportunity on Tuesday and Thursday, with provisions for bills, motions and resolutions from non-government legislators. These sessions typically allow opposition and independent members to raise constituency-specific concerns and policy matters.

The session concludes on Friday with consideration of pending government bills and a decision on prorogation or adjournment. The legislative calendar was issued from the assembly secretariat in Shillong on August 13, 2025.