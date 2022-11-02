Assistant Inspector-General (Administration) Gabriel K Iangrai has been arrested by the Meghalaya Police from his residence on November 3.

A total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Iangrai MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.

Amongst these, (1) one new Scorpio, (1) one New Bolero, (2) Two New Swift Desire and (2) Two new Bajaj Motor Cycles have not been allotted registration numbers due to non-supply of documents by AIG A. And, also for the fact that most of them do not have the latest mandatory BS VI standards and as such they do not comply to the directions and Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highway…which is a clear-cut violation of norms.

It needs mention here that the report of the fact-finding team of the police headed by Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) MK Singh said that a total of 29 vehicles were in the personal custody of AIG A, GK Iangrai MPS before April 2022 without any orders from the competent authority.