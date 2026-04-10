Meghalaya athletes clinch 9 medals at Khelo India Tribal Games, set sights on National Games

Meghalaya’s contingent returned with two gold and seven bronze medals from the first edition of the Khelo India Tribal Games held in Chhattisgarh, signalling growing depth in the state’s sporting talent.

The medals came across a mix of indigenous and mainstream disciplines, including archery, wrestling, athletics, swimming and weightlifting. Archery emerged as a standout, accounting for both gold medals and underlining the impact of improved access to training and equipment.

Donkupar L. Shadap from Nongpoh secured gold in the men’s compound archery event, crediting years of disciplined training. “My interest in this game started at the age of 5… a desire to pursue the sport was sparked within me,” he said, recalling early exposure to competitions in his village. He added that access to “first-class equipment” had made a significant difference, noting the high cost of archery gear.

Kate Diamond Lyngdoh from Shillong claimed gold in the women’s compound archery category and is already focused on the next target. “My aim is to win a medal on my home ground at the upcoming National Games,” she said, adding that government support has eased financial burdens, particularly travel and equipment costs.

In wrestling, Juh Pa U Juh Nongtdu earned a bronze in the 60 kg Greco-Roman category and has been training intensively since late 2025 for the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya is set to host in 2027. “I am very pleased and would like to thank the Government of Meghalaya for supporting athletes… through training or foreign coaches,” he said.

Sports officials said the results reflect sustained investment in athlete development. Isaiah Kharmawphlang, who heads the state wrestling body, pointed to improved training conditions and financial backing. “Earlier, we used to struggle… now things have changed. Athletes and associations are well supported,” he said, expressing hope that more young people would take up sport.

Officials highlighted that over 300 sports infrastructure facilities have been developed across Meghalaya, alongside participation of more than 35,000 athletes in state-level competitions. The latest performance is expected to strengthen preparations for upcoming national events and position the state as a growing centre for sporting excellence.