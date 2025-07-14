Meghalaya author Bijoya Sawian to be honoured for literary and cultural contributions

Renowned author Bijoya Sawian from Meghalaya is set to receive national recognition at the third Aalekh Foundation Women Achievers’ Awards, taking place on July 19 at The Leela Palace in New Delhi. She is one of 20 women selected from across India for their significant impact in diverse sectors.

Sawian is being honoured for her work in Indian literature and her efforts in preserving indigenous Khasi culture. Her writings, including translations like The Teachings of Elders and The Main Ceremonies of the Khasis, have played a key role in documenting and sustaining oral traditions of the Khasi community. Her fiction, such as Shadow Men and Hill Songs of Love and Longing, has been praised for its nuanced depictions of life in the Northeast.

Her work has been recognised for its ability to connect cultural narratives from the Northeast with broader national discourse, giving visibility to a region often overlooked in mainstream literature.

The award ceremony will feature notable dignitaries, including Attorney General of India R. Venkataramani and former Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

Dr Rennie Joyy, founder of the Aalekh Foundation, described Sawian’s contributions as “a quiet revolution in literature,” adding that the awards aim to celebrate women who influence society through meaningful and lasting work.

The Aalekh Foundation Women Achievers’ Awards honours women who have made exceptional contributions across fields while advancing cultural and social progress.